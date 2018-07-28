Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,830.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,907.92.

Shares of Amazon.com traded up $9.27, hitting $1,817.27, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 9,669,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,524. The company has a market capitalization of $904.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,880.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

