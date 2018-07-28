Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,300.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a fair value rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,907.92.

Shares of Amazon.com traded up $9.27, hitting $1,817.27, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,524. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The firm has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

