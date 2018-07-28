Amalgamated Bank Has $1.62 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

