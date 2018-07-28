Amalgamated Bank Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc (W)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.55. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $128.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $2,160,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,654 shares of company stock worth $19,838,230 in the last ninety days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

