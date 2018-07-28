Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $12,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,155 shares of company stock valued at $34,663,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $118.85 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

