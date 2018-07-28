Altria Group (MO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99.

Shares of MO stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.31 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

In related news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

