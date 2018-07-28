Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $218.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,145. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

