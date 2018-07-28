Alstom SA (ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.65 ($48.99).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cfra set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Societe Generale set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €34.65 ($40.76) on Friday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

