Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,704.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 46.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $4,252,805 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

