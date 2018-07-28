Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 625,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 101,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.81 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 65.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.35%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

