Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 724 Shares

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total transaction of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,238.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $903.40 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.