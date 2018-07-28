Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,170.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,050.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $1,306.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,252.89 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

