Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,390.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $32.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,465. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $918.60 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 151,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

