Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,710,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,596 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 5,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 75.10%.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.