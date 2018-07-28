Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,343.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

