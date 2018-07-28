Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,316 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,695,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,123,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,415,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,839,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $104.79 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

