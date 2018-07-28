Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on AP.UN. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.75 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded down C$0.41, hitting C$42.29, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 104,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$35.76 and a 1 year high of C$42.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

