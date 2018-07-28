Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,580 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of AstraZeneca opened at $38.23 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.