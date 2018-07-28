Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of IBERIABANK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

