Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Buys 20,000 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 769 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £153,800 ($203,573.79).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 4th, Christopher Samuel bought 19 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £142.12 ($188.11).

Shares of Alliance Trust opened at GBX 773 ($10.23) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alliance Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 665 ($8.80) and a one year high of GBX 774 ($10.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

