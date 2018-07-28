Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ARLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 342,934 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 349,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

