Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners opened at $19.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

