Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.77. Alliance Holdings GP had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of Alliance Holdings GP opened at $28.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alliance Holdings GP has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Holdings GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Alliance Holdings GP

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

