ALLETE (ALE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ALLETE earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2755815134948 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $61,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

