Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) vs. Windstream (WIN) Head to Head Review

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ: ALSK) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.47% -2.12% -0.75% Windstream -35.79% -191.89% -2.40%

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Windstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.37 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Windstream $5.85 billion 0.02 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.42

Alaska Communications Systems Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Windstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Windstream 4 2 1 0 1.57

Windstream has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 36.94%. Given Windstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windstream is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats Windstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

