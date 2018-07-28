Alamos Gold (AGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of Alamos Gold opened at $5.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,292 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,332,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,486,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 448,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,033,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

