Alamos Gold (AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Desjardins upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.31.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.19 and a twelve month high of C$10.50.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of C$218.82 million for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.