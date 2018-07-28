Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akamai Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. 1,330,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,013.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $283,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,868 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 622,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 49,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

