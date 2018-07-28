Aixtron (AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by equinet

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.39 ($16.93).

Shares of Aixtron opened at €12.13 ($14.26) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of €19.56 ($23.01).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

