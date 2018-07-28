Aixtron (AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by equinet

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.39 ($16.93).

Shares of Aixtron opened at €12.13 ($14.26) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of €19.56 ($23.01).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

