Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.05 ($135.36).

AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, reaching €96.00 ($112.94). 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

