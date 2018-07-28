Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $210,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $90.56 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

