Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerojet Rocketdyne’s shares has outperformed its industry in the last one year. Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to expand its strong legacy propulsion franchises on the Standard Missile, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missile propulsion systems. Its long-standing relationship with the U.S. defense biggies should also serve as a primary growth driver. Aerojet Rocketdyne has been taking notable strategic initiatives to reduce costs and serve its customers more efficiently. Also, the company is currently engaged in critical research and development of the propulsion system that will power the Boeing XSP advance reusable launcher. However, a material rise in long-term interest rates is a key risk for capital intensive stocks like Aerojet Rocketdyne.”

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne opened at $28.07 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.68 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.