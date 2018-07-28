Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $617,009.00 and $610.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012074 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,973,463 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

