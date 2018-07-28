AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 134,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

