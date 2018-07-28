AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab opened at $140.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

