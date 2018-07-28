AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of AdvanSix traded down $0.78, hitting $39.45, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 87,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.41. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,701 shares of company stock worth $100,105. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,836 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

