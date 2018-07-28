Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Achieves Market Cap of $684,317.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $684,317.00 and approximately $4,337.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012418 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 24,938,581 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

