Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,542,174 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the June 29th total of 164,303,221 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,836,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,746,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $17,010,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $16,515,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 416.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,242,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

