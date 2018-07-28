Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Up -2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 8,149,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,698,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 160,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $2,708,124.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 545,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $120,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 58.51%. research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

