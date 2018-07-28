Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 161,639,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,928,402. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 154,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 130,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

