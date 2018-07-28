Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.
NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 161,639,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,928,402. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.82.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 154,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 130,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.