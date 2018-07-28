Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Disposal Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3034309676443 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services opened at $24.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.88 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.