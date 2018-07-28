ADT (ADT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about ADT (NYSE:ADT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADT earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the security and automation business an impact score of 45.1029931347442 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

ADT opened at $9.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Africk purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

