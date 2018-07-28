Adient (ADNT) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $46.00 price objective on Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Adient traded up $1.48, reaching $48.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,230,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.52. Adient has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that Adient will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1,296.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after buying an additional 984,229 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 581,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after buying an additional 559,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

