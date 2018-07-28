adidas (ADDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $216.73 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $197.29 and a 1 year high of $267.97.
About adidas
Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.