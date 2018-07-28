adidas (ADDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $216.73 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $197.29 and a 1 year high of $267.97.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

