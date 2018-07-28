Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $127.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.10 million and the highest is $131.52 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $103.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $517.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $518.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $572.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $567.39 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $32,458.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 33.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $776.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.48. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

