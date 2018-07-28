Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

RXN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.47 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

