Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.09% of COSTAMARE Inc/SH worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 257,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE Inc/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH opened at $6.72 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

