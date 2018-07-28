Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $803,000 Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Sanmina opened at $29.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

In other news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

