Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

ACOR stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 366,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,719. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $108,899.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,901 shares of company stock worth $44,328,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

