Acme United Co. (ACU) Stake Lifted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 8.71% of Acme United worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 614,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acme United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Acme United opened at $21.91 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 3.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

